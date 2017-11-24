Sports

Iowa State cornerback faces vandalism charge

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 07:14 AM

AMES, Iowa

Authorities have arrested an Iowa State football player accused of vandalism at a skate park in Ames.

Cornerback Brian Peavy has been charged with criminal mischief and interference. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Athletics department spokesman Mike Green said Friday that Peavy remains in "good standing with the team." Green also said he expects Peavy will play Saturday when the Cyclones take on Kansas State in Manhattan.

Ames police Lt. Heath Ropp said officers who responded Thursday evening to a call about vandalism at Tsushima skate park found Peavy and another male spray-painting underneath a bridge near the park. The other man escaped.

Peavy, a redshirt junior from Houston, is listed as a starter.

