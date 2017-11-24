FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore
Dolphins' Cutler ruled out at New England; Moore to start

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 04:06 PM

DAVIE, Fla.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler was ruled out of Sunday's game at New England because of a concussion, and backup Matt Moore will make his second start of the season.

Cutler practiced Friday, but remains in the concussion protocol. He threw three interceptions in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay before he left at halftime because of his injury.

Moore threw for 282 yards and a score in the second half. He started for an injured Cutler three weeks ago at Baltimore and Miami lost 40-0.

Guard Jermon Bushrod (foot) and defensive end William Hayes (back) were also ruled out.

The Dolphins (4-6) take a four-game losing streak to New England.

