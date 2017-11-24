Sports

Cass Tech's Gervin named AP Division 1-2 Player of the Year

The Detroit News

November 24, 2017 04:01 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

DETROIT

Detroit Cass Tech senior defensive back Kalon Gervin has been named The Associated Press Division 1-2 high school football Player of the Year.

Gervin did his best to prevent scoring, breaking up passes on a consistent basis to earn the honor. He plans to announce his college decision Dec. 2, deciding between Alabama, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Oregon and Michigan State.

Chris Westfall of Ypsilanti Lincoln is the Coach of the Year. Voting was by a panel of AP member sportswriters from around the state.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound

    The best players on The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area high school football team.

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 9:35

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound
Timberline's Michael Barnes is The Olympian's 2017 All-Area football player of the year 2:06

Timberline's Michael Barnes is The Olympian's 2017 All-Area football player of the year
Pete Carroll: Russell Wilsons 2:19

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilsons "huge impact," his decisions late in Seahawks' loss

View More Video