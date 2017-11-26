Sports

Coyotes recall center Dylan Strome from the Tucson

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 04:27 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

GLENDALE, Ariz.

The Arizona Coyotes recalled center Dylan Strome from the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday and assigned forward Mario Kempe to the American Hockey League team,

The 20-year-old Strome, the No. 3 overall pick in 2015, had eight goals and 18 assists in 15 games for Tucson. He had points in his last season games and is second in the AHL with 1.73 points per game.

Strome was scoreless in two games for Arizona this season and has an assist in nine career NHL games.

The 29-year-old Kempe had two goals and two assists in 18 games for the Coyotes this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gregg Bell pregame in Santa Clara, what to watch for in Seahawks at 49ers

    Seattle has its veteran cornerback after all, one day after Lane landed on the injury report Saturday as questionable to play.

Gregg Bell pregame in Santa Clara, what to watch for in Seahawks at 49ers

Gregg Bell pregame in Santa Clara, what to watch for in Seahawks at 49ers 3:15

Gregg Bell pregame in Santa Clara, what to watch for in Seahawks at 49ers
UW tailback Myles Gaskin on the team rolling up 328 rushing yards against WSU 0:36

UW tailback Myles Gaskin on the team rolling up 328 rushing yards against WSU
UW defensive lineman Vita Vea on winning the Apple Cup: 'It is a big rivalry game' 0:38

UW defensive lineman Vita Vea on winning the Apple Cup: 'It is a big rivalry game'

View More Video