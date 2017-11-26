Sports

Linebacker Clay Matthews out for Packers against Steelers

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 04:27 PM

PITTSBURGH

Green Bay will be without linebacker Clay Matthews when the Packers try to pull an upset in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

The Packers made Matthews inactive for their prime-time meeting with the AFC North-leading Steelers. Matthews is dealing with a groin injury. Matthews suffered the injury in the first half of last week's loss to Baltimore.

Running back Ty Montgomery is also out for the Packers due to a rib injury. Cornerbacks Aaron Jones and Donatello Brown, offensive linemen Lucas Patrick and Adam Panky and defensive tackle Kenny Clark are also inactive for the Packers.

Pittsburgh rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss his first game of the season with a hamstring injury. Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers will split time filling in for Smith-Schuster.

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, linebacker James Harrison, quarterback Joshua Dobbs, cornerback Joe Haden, offensive tackle Matt Feiler and nose tackle Daniel McCullers are also inactive for the Steelers.

Rookie defensive back Cam Sutton will make his season debut for Pittsburgh. The third-round pick missed the first 10 games while recovering from a hamstring injury.

