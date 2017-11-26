Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell 19) passes against the Toronto Argonauts during the second half of a CFL football game in the Grey Cup in Ottawa on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.
Sports

Toronto rallies in snow in Grey Cup to beat Calgary 27-24

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 07:20 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario

Lirim Hajrullahu kicked a 32-yard field goal with 49 seconds left and the Toronto Argonauts stunned the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 on Sunday in the Canadian Football League's snowy 105th Grey Cup.

Toronto tied it with 4:35 to go on Cassius Vaughn's Grey Cup-record 109-yard fumble return and Ricky Ray's 2-point conversion pass to Declan Cross. After Hajrullahu's field goal, Matt Black picked off Bo Levi Mitchell's pass in the end zone to send the Stampeders to their second loss in two years in the title game. Last year, they fell to Ottawa 39-33 in overtime.

On a snow covered field in blizzard conditions, Ray hit DeVier Posey for a Grey Cup-record 100-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second half.

Toronto won its record-extending 17 championship, and the 38-year-old Ray became the first starting quarterback to win four Grey Cup titles.

