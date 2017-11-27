Sports

Martin hits 5 3s, scores 24 as Towson beats D-III St. Mary's

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 05:55 PM

TOWSON, Md.

Zane Martin hit five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, both career highs, to help Towson beat Division III St. Mary's (Md.) 90-57 on Monday night.

Martin was 9-of-12 shooting with four assists. Justin Gorham added 13 points, Mike Morsell scored 12 and Jordan McNeil had 10 points for Towson (6-1).

Chris Craft Jr. hit a jumper to give St. Mary's a 2-0 lead, but the Tigers scored the next 13 points, including nine by Martin, and led by double figures the rest of the way. Kevin Malke made two jumpers before Reggie Rouse hit a 3 to pull St. Mary's within 10 points with six minutes left in the first half, but Martin answered with a layup to spark a 9-0 run before a 3-pointer by Morsell made it 49-26 about five minutes later.

The Seahawks trailed by at least 20 points throughout the second half. Malke and Marquis Bullett led St. Mary's with eight points apiece.

Towson shot 56 percent from the field, including 12 of 24 from 3-point range.

