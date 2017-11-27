Sports

Tim Floyd announces retirement after UTEP's loss to Lamar

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 10:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas

UTEP coach Tim Floyd abruptly announced his immediate retirement after a 66-52 loss to Lamar on Monday night.

Floyd won 466 games as a college coach at five schools, including Iowa State and Southern California. He also was coach for the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Hornets in the NBA.

The 63-year-old Floyd took over at UTEP before the 2010-11 season, winning 138 games.

The unexpected statement came during his postgame news conference after the Miners (1-5) lost their fifth straight game. Floyd said it was "the right time" and that it was "my last game as a coach."

In a news release, UTEP said it would announce a plan Tuesday for who would lead the program.

In the game, Zjori Bosha scored 18 points to lead Lamar (5-1), which scored the game's first 13 points and led by 20 points at halftime. Trey Wade scored 13 points for UTEP, which shot 33 percent.

