Bad knee injury knocks Redskins LT Trent Williams off kilter

This Oct. 2, 2017 photo shows Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams 71) being treated during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. Williams has played through so many injuries that he figures “something has to be torn or broken” to not be in uniform. After missing just three games for injury from 2012-2016, Williams has missed three of the past five with so severe a problem in his right knee that it’ll require surgery at some point.