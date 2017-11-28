FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 15, 2014, Sergei Chudinov of Russia during the men's skeleton competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. Sergei Chudinov placed fifth in skeleton at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, but has failed a doping test and according to an IOC statement issued Monday Nov. 27, 2017, Chudinov is banned from all future Olympics.
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 15, 2014, Sergei Chudinov of Russia during the men's skeleton competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. Sergei Chudinov placed fifth in skeleton at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, but has failed a doping test and according to an IOC statement issued Monday Nov. 27, 2017, Chudinov is banned from all future Olympics. Dita Alangkara, FILE AP Photo
Sports

Report: Whistleblower diary strengthens case against Russia

By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

November 28, 2017 04:33 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Diary entries from the key whistleblower in the Russian doping scandal recount several meetings with powerful government officials, and are expected to be used as further evidence when the IOC decides Russia's fate for the upcoming Olympics.

The New York Times obtained entries from the diary kept by Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of the Moscow anti-doping lab, who is now living in the United States under federal protection.

Included in the diary were details of discussions and meetings with Vitaly Mutko, who was the country's sports minister at the time and is now deputy prime minister. Rodchenkov also wrote about meetings with Yuri Nagornykh, the former deputy sports minister, and Irina Rodionova, the former deputy director of the center of sports preparation of national teams of Russia.

Videos

More Videos

