No frantic finish? No problem. UW cruises to 85-71 win over Kennesaw St.

More Videos 0:52 Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State Pause 1:09 Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch 2:40 Cy Hicks talks Tumwater defense after statement win over Archbishop Murphy 2:52 An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:49 West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State Washington forward Noah Dickerson touches on how the Huskies overcame a slow start thanks to their freshman in a 85-71 win Tuesday. Washington forward Noah Dickerson touches on how the Huskies overcame a slow start thanks to their freshman in a 85-71 win Tuesday. Ryan Clark ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

Washington forward Noah Dickerson touches on how the Huskies overcame a slow start thanks to their freshman in a 85-71 win Tuesday. Ryan Clark ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com