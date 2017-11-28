Antetokounmpo scores 32 to help Bucks breeze past Kings

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 of his 32 points in the third quarter, helping the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 112-87 on Tuesday night.
Eric Bledsoe had 21 points, five assists and five rebounds for the Bucks, who won for the second time in five games. Khris Middleton scored 12 points.
Milwaukee led by as many as 36 and won despite not scoring a second-chance point.
Antetokounmpo scored 11 points in the first quarter, but was at his best coming out of halftime. He went 6 for 8 from the field in the third, including a rare 3-pointer.
Never miss a local story.
It was Antetokounmpo's eighth 30-point game this season.
Milwaukee has won three straight against Sacramento.
The Bucks were crisp early, but they didn't pull away until a 20-3 run midway through the second quarter. Bledsoe scored 11 during the run, and Middleton made two free throws to put Milwaukee up 61-34 at halftime.
Garrett Temple scored 18 for the Kings, and Buddy Hield added 13 points. Willie Cauley-Stein had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Sacramento came out flat and never recovered, one day after rallying in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors.
Even after Bucks coach Jason Kidd emptied his bench in the fourth quarter, Sacramento struggled to get the lead under 30.
The Kings committed 11 turnovers in the first half and repeatedly allowed Antetokounmpo to get into the paint for easy buckets.
Jason Terry, who spent a few brief moments with the Kings in 2014 before being traded to Houston, was booed every time he touched the ball. He made a 3-pointer that put the Bucks up 92-56.
TIP-INS
Bucks: Middleton was a game-time decision because of illness. ... Antetokounmpo 's 3-pointer was only his second make from beyond the arc in the past nine games. ... John Henson was charged with a technical foul after hanging onto the rim following a dunk in the first quarter.
Kings: Sacramento missed seven of its first 12 free-throw attempts. ... The Kings are 0-4 on the second night of back-to-backs. ... Rookie De'Aaron Fox shot 2 of 10 and missed all three of his 3-point attempts.
UP NEXT
Bucks: Play at Portland on Thursday.
Kings: Begin a four-game road trip against Chicago on Friday.
Comments