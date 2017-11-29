Sports

Miami (Ohio) breaks records in 123-40 win over NAIA Midway

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:58 PM

OXFORD, Ohio

Jalen Adaway scored 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting, Jake Wright added 20 points with a career-high six 3-pointers, and Miami (Ohio) set a school record for points in beating NAIA Midway 123-40 on Wednesday night for its first 100-point game since 2002.

Nike Sibande added 19 with three 3-pointers, Dalonte Brown had 14 with 11 rebounds, Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 12 with 10 rebounds, and the RedHawks (4-3) made a school record 17 of 33 3-pointers. It was the first time they shot over 50 percent from long distance since making 9 of 18 3s against Western Illinois on Nov. 26, 2016.

The RedHawks also set a program record for margin of victory (83).

The RedHawks led 55-22 at halftime, opened the second half with a 14-2 run, and scored 22 unanswered points for an 88-30 lead.

It was the first time since Jan. 5, 2002 that the RedHawks scored 100 points, beating Central Michigan 100-94.

Jose Bustamante and Kwon Evans scored eight apiece for Midway, formerly an all-women school until the 2016-17 season.

