Northern Kentucky routs Division III Berea 112-33

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 07:29 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky.

Carson Williams scored 18 points to lead Northern Kentucky to a 112-33 rout of Division III Berea on Wednesday night.

Tyler Sharpe added 15 points for Northern Kentucky (5-2), which shot 56 percent from the field. Jordan Garnett had 14 points and made four 3-pointers. Drew McDonald finished with 12 points, and Jeff Garrett and Tre Cobbs each chipped in 11.

The Norse opened the game on a 24-0 run and led 53-19 at halftime. Northern Kentucky had 16 steals and scored 50 points off turnovers. The Norse had 25 second-chance points and 16 fast-break points.

It was the first time Northern Kentucky surpassed 100 points since a 101-87 victory over Detroit Mercy on Jan. 22, 2016.

Torell Carter was 4-of-4 shooting and made both free-throw attempts to finish with 12 points to lead Berea.

