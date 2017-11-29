Sports

Walton gets hot in Longwood's 84-59 win over Bluefield

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 07:31 PM

FARMVILLE, Va.

Isaiah Walton made five 3-pointers and scored 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting, and Longwood beat NAIA Bluefield 84-59 on Wednesday night.

Longwood's 16-0 first-half run over seven minutes set the tone. Walton scored eight straight during the stretch with free throws, layups, a jumper and a dunk.

Walton was 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range and the Lancers shot 12 of 28 (43 percent) from distance. The Ramblin' Rams suffered from 3-point range going just 5 of 33 (15.2).

Jashaun Smith scored 14 points and B.K. Ashe, Charles Glover and Kamil Chapman all scored 10 apiece for Longwood (2-5), which won its second straight.

Korey Williams led Bluefield with 22 points and made all eight of his free throws but missed all nine of his 3-point tries. Greg Purnell chipped in 10 points.

