Sports

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams (knee) active vs Cowboys

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 04:22 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 17 MINUTES AGO

ARLINGTON, Texas

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams is active against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night after missing three of past five games with a right knee injury that will require surgery.

Williams returned after sitting out the Thanksgiving victory over the New York Giants. He had played the previous two games after missing two straight.

Dallas linebacker Anthony Hitchens is active after leaving the Thanksgiving loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury. Right guard Zack Martin is active after leaving in the first half against the Chargers with symptoms of a concussion.

The Cowboys will be without linebacker Sean Lee for the third straight game and fifth overall because of hamstring issues.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lee had already been ruled out along with four Washington players: tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring), center Chase Roullier (hand), safety Montae Nicholson (concussion) and former Dallas defensive lineman Terrell McClain (toe).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson

    Brothers Canon and Sawyer Racanelli have been on a history-making pace as the QB-WR duo for Hockinson this season. Racanelli has thrown for the eighth-most TD passes in a single-season in state history (53) and leads the Hawks against Tumwater in the 2A state title Saturday.

Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson

Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson 2:03

Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson
Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State 0:52

Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State
Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers 1:02

Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers

View More Video