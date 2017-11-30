Sports

NC Central beats Christendom 116-38 on Reid's career night

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 06:00 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

DURHAM, N.C.

Dominique Reid set career highs with 15 points and 16 rebounds, Raasean Davis and Larry McKnight Jr. added 14 points apiece, and North Carolina Central beat USCAA Christendom 116-38 on Thursday night.

John Guerra scored 11 points with four of the Eagles' 18 steals. Jordan Perkins, Zacarry Douglas and Pablo Rivas scored 10 apiece, and the Eagles (4-5) held the Crusaders to 15 points in the second half. C.J. Wiggins had seven of the 28 assists NC Central used to shoot 52.9 percent (46 of 87) from the field, including 8 of 21 from long distance (38.1 percent).

Reginald Gardner Jr.'s 3 pointer put the Eagles up for good, 5-4, and sparked a 18-0 run. Davis scored 14 points, McKnight Jr. added 12, and NC Central led 56-23 at halftime.

Christendom went nearly 6½ minutes before Michael Urankar's 3 gave the Crusaders their first field goal of the second half, while the Eagles went on a 25-0 run. Rivas' tip-in pushed NC Central past 100 points and the Eagles finished on a 7-0 run.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Urankar led the Crusaders (0-4) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson

    Brothers Canon and Sawyer Racanelli have been on a history-making pace as the QB-WR duo for Hockinson this season. Racanelli has thrown for the eighth-most TD passes in a single-season in state history (53) and leads the Hawks against Tumwater in the 2A state title Saturday.

Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson

Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson 2:03

Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson
Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State 0:52

Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State
Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers 1:02

Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers

View More Video