Braves claims RHP Whitley off waivers; Tinnish backs out

The Braves have claimed pitcher Chase Whitley off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and announced that Andrew Tannish won't be taking a front office job.

The 28-year-old Whitley was acquired Friday, one day after the Braves dealt reliever Jim Johnson to the Los Angeles Angels.

Whitley appeared in 41 games over three separate stints with the Rays last season, going 2-1 with two saves and a 4.08 ERA. It was the first full season for the right-hander since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2015.

Tinnish was hired this week as vice president of amateur and international scouting by Alex Anthopoulos, the Braves' new general manager. The two formerly worked together with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Atlanta said Tinnish changed his mind because of family considerations, opting to remain with the Blue Jays.

