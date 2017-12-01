So long, Drew Smyly. Mariners fans hardly knew you

The Mariners non-tendered two pitchers –Drew Smyly and Shae Simmons – on Friday, making both free agents.
The team also agreed to contract with infielder Andrew Romine to avoid arbitration. Teams had until 5 p.m. on Friday to offer a contract to every player on their 40-man roster who is not already signed for the 2018 season.
Smyly was acquired in January from the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-player deal in an attempt to bolster the Mariners rotation. He never pitched in a regular season game, hurting his elbow in spring training after pitching once for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.
Smyly, a 28-year-old lefty, had Tommy John surgery on July 6, which was performed by Dr. James Andrews. In five seasons with Detroit (2012-14) and Tampa Bay (2014-16), Smyly is 31-27 with a 3.74 ERA.
Simmons, 27, was 0-2 with a 7.04 ERA in nine relief appearances with Seattle in 2017. He opened the season on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow strain on March 31 before being transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7 and activated on Sept. 1.
In parts of three seasons with Atlanta (2014, 2016) and Seattle (2017), he is 1-4 with a 3.50 ERA in 42 relief appearances.
Romine, 31 was claimed off waivers from Detroit on Nov. 2. He set career highs in games and at-bats with Detroit in 2017, batting .233 with four home runs and 25 RBI in 124 games. On Sept. 30 in a 3-2 Tigers win at Minnesota, Romine became the fifth player in history to play in all nine defensive positions in a game.
Seattle has five potential arbitration cases: pitchers James Paxton Nick Vincent, Erasmo Ramirez, David Phelps and catcher Mike Zunino.
The Mariners’ 40-man roster is now at 35.
