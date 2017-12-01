Sports

Romine agrees to $1.05 million deal with Mariners

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 07:31 PM

SEATTLE

Utilityman Andrew Romine and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a $1.05 million, one-year contract for the 2018 season, while the club chose not to tender contracts to pitchers Drew Smyly and Shae Simmons.

Seattle made the roster moves Friday while tendering contracts to 27 players on its major league roster. Romine was claimed off waivers by Seattle on Nov. 2. Romine appeared in 124 games last season for the Tigers. Most of his time was spent in the infield.

Romine can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses based on games: $50,000 each for 90 and each additional 10 through 130.

The move to not offer a 2018 contract to Smyly was not a surprise with the left-hander coming off Tommy John surgery and the team uncertain when he would be ready to pitch in 2018. Smyly was acquired from Tampa Bay prior to the 2017 season, but never threw a pitch for Seattle after being injured in spring training.

Simmons battled arm trouble last season before making his debut in September. Simmons was 0-2 with a 7.04 ERA in nine appearances over the final month of the regular season.

