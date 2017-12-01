Sports

Top 25 Capsules

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 09:09 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Joel Berry II had 27 points, Luke Maye had 24 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and No. 13 North Carolina defeated Davidson 85-75 on Friday night.

Kenny Williams added 12 points for the Tar Heels (7-1), who shot 47 percent from the field and outrebounded Davidson 54-23.

Davidson (3-3) was led by 22 points and seven rebounds from Peyton Aldridge.

The Tar Heels blew open a four-point game midway through the second half with an 11-1 run led by Sterling Manley and Theo Pinson.

___

No. 15 Gonzaga 91, No. 25 Creighton 74

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Killian Tillie scored 22 points and Zach Norvell Jr. added 21 points, all in the second half, for Gonzaga.

Silas Melson also scored 21 points and Johnathan Williams added 15 for Gonzaga (7-1).

Marcus Foster had 21 points for Creighton (5-2), which has already beaten No. 20 Northwestern and No. 23 UCLA and lost to No. 22 Baylor this season.

Gonzaga shot better than 62 percent in the second half to erase a 7-point halftime deficit.

Gonzaga went on a 20-4 run to open the second half and built a 57-48 lead.

