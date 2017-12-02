Sports

Harris, Ugba combine for 30, Austin Peay wins 67-47

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 04:26 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

Steve Harris and Averyl Ugba scored 15 points each, Chris Porter-Bunton added 14 with seven rebounds and three steals and Austin Peay defeated Alabama A&M 67-47 on Saturday, extending the Bulldogs winless streak to eight games.

Austin Peay (4-4) limited Alabama A&M to four made field goals in the first half and held a team under 50 points for the first time since 2010. The Governors scored 28 points off 26 Alabama A&M turnovers, had nine steals and blocked four shots. Terry Taylor blocked two shots and grabbed 13 rebounds to go with five points.

De'Ederick Petty led the Bulldogs with 10 points but went just 1-for-7 shooting from the field and scored eight at the foul line. Andre Kennedy grabbed 11 rebounds and scored seven points. Marcus Merriweather scored five but also had five turnovers. The team finished 14-for-39 shooting from the floor.

