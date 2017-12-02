Sports

Portland St. sets program record 125-50 over Portland Bible

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 04:26 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

PORTLAND, Ore.

Bryce Canda had 20 points on Saturday and Portland State set a program record for margin of victory with a 125-50 win over Portland Bible.

The 125 points are the most scored by Portland State since notching 133 against Rocky Mountain on Feb. 3, 1978. The Vikings (6-2) crossed the 100-point mark on Jamie Orme's putback with 8:55 left in the game.

Brendan Rumel scored 19, Deontae North added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Orme scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Deante Strickland set career-highs with 11 assists and eight rebounds to go with three points. Holland Woods had 10 assists and five steals to go with six points, Traylin Farris scored 13 and Vonte Carter added 11.

The Vikings had 36 assists to support their 49-of-86 (57.0 percent) shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cameron Jensen and Aaron Deatherage had 12 points each for the Wildcats, who committed 38 turnovers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

    Game highlights from the 2A state championship as Canon Racanelli threw for 316 yards, ran for 65 more yards and threw three TD passes to bring him to seventh most in a single-season in state history as Hockinson won its first state title with a 35-22 victory over Tumwater. Canon Racanelli, Sawyer Racanelli and coach Rick Steele discuss the win afterward.

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title 6:31

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title
Tumwater offense discusses deceptive powerful rushing legacy 1:39

Tumwater offense discusses deceptive powerful rushing legacy
Brian Schmetzer talks after the Sounders earn another trip to MLS Cup 0:39

Brian Schmetzer talks after the Sounders earn another trip to MLS Cup

View More Video