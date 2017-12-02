Sports

Foreman has 18 points, Chattanooga holds on for 66-63 win

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 04:26 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Makale Foreman drilled a late 3-pointer from the corner and then made four free throws down the stretch to give Chattanooga just enough cushion for a 66-63 win over Tennessee-Martin on Saturday.

UT-Martin's Matthew Butler nailed a trey from deep in the corner to close to 64-63 with nine seconds left. He had a chance to tie after Foreman's last two free throws, but lost the ball out of bounds in the final second.

Foreman finished with a career-high 18 points, hitting 4 of 12 from distance for the Mocs (4-4).

The Skyhawks (1-7) had a 28-25 lead at the half, but Foreman nailed a 3-pointer as Chattanooga started the second period on an 18-5 run for a 43-33 lead at the 14:29 mark. The Skyhawks nibbled away at the lead until they retook it 48-45 with 9:50 left. Rodney Chatman, who had 12 points, and Foreman drilled back-to-back treys with 5:15 left to take the lead for good 55-52.

Butler led the Skyhawks with 27 points.

