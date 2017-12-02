Sports

St. John's scores 54 in 2nd half, beats Sacred Heart 90-55

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 04:37 PM

NEW YORK

Shamorie Ponds had 22 points, seven assists and four steals and St. John's used a 54-21 second half to beat Sacred Heart 90-55 on Saturday night.

Justin Simon and Marvin Clark II each scored 14 points for St. John's (7-1). Bashir Ahmed added 13 and Tariq Owens had 12 points and 11 boards for his first double-double of the season.

It was the first time St. John's had five players in double figures since Dec. 20, 2015.

St. John's made 13 of its first 17 shots of the second half (76.5 percent) while holding Sacred Heart to 3 of 14. The Red Storm went on an 18-0 run for a 71-40 lead as Sacred Heart went without a field goal for nearly seven minutes.

Kinnon LaRose and Mario Matasovic had 12 points apiece for Sacred Heart (3-5). LaRose was 4 of 9 from distance and Matasovic only missed two shots but had seven turnovers.

