UW might have had its best Saturday of the season ... and the Huskies didn’t even play

Washington has not played a game since last week and yet the Huskies likely scored their biggest victory of the season Saturday.
UW’s chances to reach the Cotton Bowl grew stronger thanks to Oklahoma’s 41-17 thumping over TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game in Dallas.
Ranked 13th in the College Football Playoff, the Huskies (10-2) entered the weekend needing some assistance.
The Huskies got the help they needed with TCU and Stanford — two teams right above the Huskies in the CFP standings — both losing their respective conference title games.
Hypothetically, the Huskies would leap frog Stanford and TCU in the rankings into 11th, which could see them grab an at-large bid entry into the Cotton Bowl.
Another thing that helps the Huskies’ Cotton Bowl case are the computer rankings. UW entered Saturday ranked higher than TCU in the Massey and Sagarin ratings.
Furthermore, UW’s resume is boosted by having two wins over Top 25 programs. UW’s last game was a 41-14 beat down over in-state rival No. 18 Washington State. The Huskies also have a win over No. 25 Fresno State from earlier in the year.
Plus, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram is projecting a three-loss TCU will likely go to the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.
UW’s bowl path will be come clearer throughout the evening and into Sunday morning.
Some combination of the CFP’s Top 10 along with undefeated UCF is either headed to the CFP semifinal or a New Year’s Six bowl game.
No. 5 Alabama and No. 9 Penn State didn’t play this weekend, while No. 10 USC won Friday.
No. 3 Oklahoma became the first team to punch its ticket to the CFP semifinal. No. 6 Georgia made an argument for the final four with a commanding 28-7 win in the Southeastern Conference Championship over No. 2 Auburn, which now has three losses.
What remains to be seen is how the landscape will look after the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten Championship Games.
No. 1 Clemson plays No. 7 Miami for the ACC while No. 4 Wisconsin faces off against No. 8 Ohio State in the Big Ten.
