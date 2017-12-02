Sports

Marshall ends seven-game skid against Akron, 86-64

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 07:32 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

Ajdin Penava had 20 points and 13 rebounds and blocked three shots to help Marshall end a seven-game skid against Akron with an 86-64 victory on Saturday night.

Jon Elmore, who came into the game averaging 25.3 points, scored 22 with seven assists and C.J. Burks hit four 3-pointers on his way to 20 points for the Thundering Herd (5-3).

Marshall began to pull away midway through the first half when Burks scored five in a 13-0 run that covered 4:37 and left the Herd leading 24-10. Jarrod West's 3-pointer pushed the lead to 44-29 at halftime. Marshall upped its lead to 20 early in the second half and cruised from there.

Daniel Utomi made four 3-pointers and scored 15 with eight rebounds for Akron (3-2). Emmanuel Olojakpoke scored 13 and Malcolm Duvivier added 11 points and four assists for the Zips.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Akron came in allowing just 64.8 points per game, while Marshall entered allowing 87.1 ppg. Akron leads the all-time series 14-12.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

    Game highlights from the 2A state championship as Canon Racanelli threw for 316 yards, ran for 65 more yards and threw three TD passes to bring him to seventh most in a single-season in state history as Hockinson won its first state title with a 35-22 victory over Tumwater. Canon Racanelli, Sawyer Racanelli and coach Rick Steele discuss the win afterward.

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title 6:31

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title
Tumwater offense discusses deceptive powerful rushing legacy 1:39

Tumwater offense discusses deceptive powerful rushing legacy
Brian Schmetzer talks after the Sounders earn another trip to MLS Cup 0:39

Brian Schmetzer talks after the Sounders earn another trip to MLS Cup

View More Video