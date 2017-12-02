Troy quarterback Sawyer Smith
Troy scores with 17 seconds left, beats Arkansas State 32-25

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:01 PM

JONESBORO, Ark.

Brandon Silvers threw two touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 17 seconds left, and Troy beat Arkansas State 32-25 in a wild finish on Saturday night for a share of the Sun Belt Conference title.

Without a timeout remaining, Silvers drove the Trojans 72 yards in nine plays. On fourth-and-5, Silvers capped the drive with a 14-yard pass to Deondre Douglas in the corner of the end zone. Justice Hansen moved Arkansas State to the Troy 38, but his Hail Mary pass attempt was batted away in the end zone.

Troy (10-2, 7-1) has won six straight, and will share the conference title with Appalachian State. Arkansas State (7-4, 6-2) has lost two of its last four games.

Silvers connected with Tray Eafford for a 44-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Troy's Marcus Jones intercepted Hansen's pass in the end zone, ran 100 yards for a touchdown and the Trojans led 24-13 with 7:46 remaining.

With less than three minutes to play, Hansen threw touchdown passes to Omar Bayless and Christian Booker, and the Red Wolves regained the lead, 25-24 with 1:23 left.

Arkansas State had 606 yards of offense compared to Troy's 293, but the Red Wolves had three turnovers.

