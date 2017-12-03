After one season with the Atlanta Falcons, Bush Hamdan will return to Washington as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Petersen looks to the past for Huskies’ new offensive coordinator and QB coach

By Ryan S. Clark

ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

December 03, 2017 02:36 PM

Because Washington didn’t have enough going on this Sunday.

Hours after the Huskies learned they would be playing Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl, the school announced former assistant Bush Hamdan would return as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He’s currently the quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons and will return after the NFL season has ended, according to a press release issued by the school.

“I’m very excited that Bush is coming back to join our staff,” Huskies coach Chris Petersen said in a statement. “He’s part of the family and he’s going to do an outstanding job for us.”

Hamdan replaces former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jonathan Smith. Smith left the program Wednesday to become the head coach at Oregon State, his alma mater.

As for Hamdan, he has a long history with Petersen and the Huskies.

He played three seasons under Petersen at Boise State from 2006 through 2008. Hamdan was a part of the Boise State team that went 13-0 and upset Oklahoma in the 2006 Fiesta Bowl.

His coaching career started in 2009 when he was a student assistant at Colorado. From there, he would work in various roles at Florida, Maryland and Sacramento State.

At Arkansas State, he was the team’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks during the 2013 season when the Red Wolves won the Sun Belt Championship.

In 2014, he was an assistant at Davidson before coming to Seattle.

Hamdan will be tasked with re-working an offense that is going to miss at least four starters from this season. UW will lose senior starters in tight end Will Dissly, offensive lineman Andrew Kirkland, receiver Dante Pettis and Coleman Shelton.

The Huskies will also see senior running back Lavon Coleman graduate and could potentially to lose junior tailback Myles Gaskin to the NFL Draft.

Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark

