Starting LB Joe Walker out for Eagles; Seahawks down 2 DLs

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 04:21 PM

SEATTLE

The Philadelphia Eagles were without starting middle linebacker Joe Walker for Sunday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Walker was among Philadelphia's inactives with a neck injury. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report after not practicing all week. He was the only starter out for the Eagles.

Seattle was thin on the defensive line after both Dion Jordan (neck) and Nazair Jones (ankle) were inactive. The Seahawks also scratched recently signed defensive tackle Rodney Coe, leaving them with seven healthy defensive linemen.

Bobby Wagner (hamstring), Earl Thomas (heel), Jimmy Graham (ankle) and Duane Brown (ankle) were all playing for Seattle despite being listed as questionable.

___

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld; WR Marcus Johnson; RB Wendall Smallwood; LB Joe Walker; T Will Beatty; DT Elijah Qualls; DE Steven Means.

Seahawks: SS Kam Chancellor; DT Rodney Coe; G Oday Aboushi; WR David Moore; DT Nazair Jones; DE Dion Jordan.

