Sports

No. 11 West Virginia woman slip past No. 18 Texas A&M 70-56

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 07:32 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas

Teana Muldrow scored 24 points with 11-for-19 shooting and had seven rebounds to lead unbeaten No. 11 West Virginia to a 70-56 win over No. 18 Texas A&M on Sunday night.

Chania Ray added 16 points for West Virginia (7-0), while Kristina King had 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and Katrina Pardee had 10 points. The Mountaineers, the defending Big 12 Tournament champions, have won 12 of their last 13 games dating back to last season.

In the second half, Texas A&M (6-2) opened with an 8-3 spurt that included five points from Chennedy Carter to take the lead 36-33 with 6:59 left in the third quarter.

West Virginia quickly responded with a 15-2 run that took the rest of the quarter and was bookended with buckets from Muldrow. Ray sank a 3-pointer during the go-ahead run and the Mountaineers protected the advantage the rest of the way.

Carter led the Texas A&M with 20 points. Khaalia Hillsman added 13 points to go with 10 rebounds, Jasmine Lumpkin had 11 points and Anriel Howard grabbed 12 rebounds for the Aggies, which had won four straight heading into Sunday's matchup.

