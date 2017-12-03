Is Mike Davis a long-term solution at running back for the Seahawks?

Seahawks taiback Mike Davis wants the world to know three things.
He can run.
He can catch.
And he can juke.
All three of those traits showed up in a big way Sunday night in Seattle’s nationally-televised 24-10 victory over Philadelphia at CenturyLink Field.
For the first time in his NFL career, Davis eclipsed the 100-yard mark in total offense — a career-high 64 rushing yards, and 37 receiving yards on four catches.
It is safe to say the third-year pro out of South Carolina will remain the team’s starting running back for the foreseeable future.
“We’ve been waiting for him to get going for the long run,” Seattle tailback J.D. McKissic said. “He finally has his opportunity. We knew he was going to take off.”
Davis was brought in off waivers from San Francisco last May, but was no better than the No. 4 tailback through training camp behind returner Thomas Rawls, newcomer Eddie Lacy and rookie Chris Carson.
Needing a spark in the rushing attack, coach Pete Carroll turned to Davis, who had been on the practice squad, as the starter against Atlanta on Monday Night Football late last month.
Davis showed glimpses, but went out in the second half with a groin injury.
After missing last week’s game at San Francisco, Davis was immediately reinstated as the starter against the Eagles.
Late in the third quarter, he turned in the best run of the season for any Seattle tailback.
Going to his right, Davis jitter-bugged past Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod, then scooted past Malcolm Jenkins on a hard-running 22-yard gain that got the Seahawks offensive huddle pumped up.
“I was on the practice squad 10 weeks. I’ve been cut twice,” Davis said. “I always have a chip on my shoulder. I am always angry.”
Then on Seattle’s decisive drive early in the fourth quarter, Davis went out on a pass route, then saw quarterback Russell Wilson darting up the right side.
Something told Davis to keep up.
“With Russ, you never know,” Davis said.
After gained 6 yards, Wilson pitched it to Davis on his right. The running back gained an additional 17 yards before being tackled at the Eagles’ 35.
It was just Davis’ 16th career NFL game — and 12th game in which he received at least one rushing attempt.
His previous career-high was 34 rushing yards in his first game as a 49ers rookie against the St. Louis Rams.
McKISSIC GETS IN ACT
As the team’s change-of-pace back, McKissic tallied Seattle’s biggest touchdown of the night with 7:29 to go.
Lined up on the left side, he faked as if he was going to run an inside route. Philadelphia linebacker Mychal Kendricks bit on it, and McKissic changed directions to the outside. Wilson hit him with a 15-yard pass for his third touchdown of the season.
“Easy work,” McKissic said with a grin. “Russ gave me the signal, and we got it done. It was great to finally do it on the big stage.”
A NEW FULLBACK?
Rookie offensive lineman Jordan Roos was active for just his third game, and already he has a new role.
Roos lined up for his first career offensive snap at fullback.
After Tre Madden (calf) was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 7, the team has not had a fullback. But Roos was put there this week — and entered the game early in the second half for Davis’ carry from the Eagles’ 1 that was stopped.
“Obviously we don’t have a fullback right now,” said Roos, who admitted he has never played fullback in his life. “I went back there, and I knew I was going to be in a collision.”
EXTRA POINTS
As has been the case for many games this season, defensive lineman Michael Bennett and seven of his teammates sat during the national anthem. Offensive tackle Duane Brown kneeled next to them. ... Actor Chris Pratt raised the 12th Man Flag before the game Sunday night, and also appeared as an on-site studio guest with NBC Sports.
