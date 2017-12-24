They are Penn State. And their secondary is pretty good

Take a shot at the Penn State secondary and a few things are bound to happen.
Or rather, there might not be much activity at all. The No. 9 Nittany Lions (10-2) have one of the most active secondaries in college football.
As a collective, they’ve only allowed 12 passing touchdowns. Individually, they’re the only team in America with three players in the Top 100 in passes defended.
Congrats Washington. This is the reward for reaching the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
“There not going to give you a chance to sit back there and hold the ball,” Huskies coach Chris Petersen said. “It’s how they get after the quarterback. They get over three sacks a game, that’s a lot.
“They play tight coverage and they mix their coverages. So they’re getting after the quarterback, changing the picture and cover tight. It’s why they’re one of the better defenses in the country.”
PSU is seventh in scoring defense an allows 15.5 points per game. The Nittany Lions are also 20th in total defense and will be the third Top 20 defense the No. 11 Huskies (10-2) will face this season. They’re 44th against the pass and are allowing around 210 yards per game. But the secondary also excels in other areas.
They’re among the best in America at either breaking up passes or defending them. Penn State is ninth in breaking up passes and 10th in defending individual passes with 89.
Senior cornerback Christian Campbell leads the Nittany Lions with 13 defended passes and 12 breakups. He’s partnered up with redshirt junior cornerback Amani Oruwariye, and senior cornerback Grant Haley.
Campbell is 37th in passes defended while Oruwariye is 57th and Haley is 72nd.
“They throw a lot of different looks at you,” Huskies quarterback Jake Browning said. “Usually when you play a team that throws a lot of stuff at you, they’ll screw some things up.
“For the most part, on film, they’re not really messing anything up. ... They’re making plays and never out of position.”
UW’s passing offense has struggled to replicate what it achieved last season. A year ago, the Huskies led the nation in passing touchdowns 47.
The Huskies only have 18 scores through the air this season. Petersen told reporters in November that UW is facing tough defenses and Browning’s dealt with personnel changes.
Many of those factors are still in play and some are amplified.
Senior receiver Dante Pettis is healthy after picking up an injury in the 41-14 win over Washington State in The Apple Cup. Freshman tight end Hunter Bryant, who was surging within the offense, could play in the Fiesta after recovering from a knee injury.
Browning will also have a new offensive coordinator for the bowl game. Jonathan Smith left UW to become the head coach at his alma mater, Oregon State.
Petersen said assistants Matt Lubick and Scott Huff will call plays against Penn St. Lubick, who is the receivers coach, was the team’s co-offensive coordinator this season. He was also Oregon’s offensive coordinator in 2016.
As for Huff, who is the offensive line coach, he is also the team’s run game coordinator.
“That’s different and different in an exciting way,” Petersen said. “It challenges guys to get out of their comfort zone because we’ve been into such a good rhythm ... now everyone’s had to adjust.”
Penn State will be the fourth passing defense UW has played the season. The Huskies went 3-0 against against those defense but had trouble doing it.
WSU, ranked ninth, held UW to 93 passing yards. No. 39 UCLA kept Browning and Co. in check with 109 passing yards and an interception.
UW used its running game to take blowout wins against UCLA and WSU. That could be a problem given PSU has the No. 17 run defense in college football.
“They play different coverages almost every snap,” sophomore receiver Aaron Fuller said. “Trying to trick you into doing stuff that you thought was open at first.
“You have to read the coverages and go from there.”
Fuller said there are a few things the receivers can do to help Browning and the offense.
He said the group will have to get in and out of their routes at a quicker pace. That way, Browning avoids taking a sack because he was trying to find a receiver.
There’s also a matter of staying disciplined. Fuller said Penn State’s secondary works to frustrate receivers and that means UW must use a patient approach.
“It just shows how competitive we need to be,” Fuller said. “They give up around 15 points a game and barely around 200 yards of passing. We gotta be on our stuff.
“Knowing they do that, it’s a goal for us to get open, get our points just to show we are elite.”
