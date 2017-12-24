DeShawn Shead active, Eddie Lacy’s failed signing cemented before Seahawks play at Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas DeShawn Shead is indeed active to make his season debut 11 months after reconstructive knee surgery.
And the cementing of how failed a signing Eddie Lacy was continues.
Merry Christmas from the huge telephone stadium in Texas. #Seahawks at Dallas, loser eliminated from playoff contention. Kickoff 1:25pm. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/uF6tabAZyK— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 24, 2017
The Seahawks’ list of inactive players for Sunday’s elimination game at Dallas included Lacy. Seattle’s splashiest offseason signing at $2,865,000 guaranteed has gained just 179 yards this season. Sunday was the fourth time he was inactive, three times while healthy. Those are the fifth-year veteran and former Green Bay Packer’s first healthy scratches of his career. He’s been active but did not get on the field in two other games.
Never miss a local story.
Keeping Lacy inactive for the second time in three weeks saves the salary-capped Seahawks another $62,500. That’s the per-week bonus Lacy has in his one-year contract for being active for games.
Seahawks inactives vs. Cowboys pic.twitter.com/3cSjeOppia— Seattle Seahawks (@seahawksPR) December 24, 2017
The team activated Shead on Saturday to the 53-man roster. He began practicing three weeks ago, and this weekend was his last opportunity to play or else Seattle would have had to put him on injured reserve. Rookie Shaquill Griffin was still expected to start at right cornerback against the Cowboys.
Frank Clark was active Sunday. The Seahawks had added their starting defensive end to the injury report Friday as questionable to play with a new toe injury.
Here’s what to watch for in Sunday’s game.
And here’s what the Seahawks heard while taking the field for pregame warmups:
As #Seahawks come out for early warmups at Dallas, Jimi Hendrix echoes through Huge Telephone Stadium. #Seattle @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/YmbSGwjYQO— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 24, 2017
Comments