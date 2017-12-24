Running back Eddie Lacy stands where he has been three times in his Seahawks debut season: on the sidelines inactive during a game. Lacy was a healthy scratch again on Sunday for Seattle’s elimination game at Dallas.
DeShawn Shead active, Eddie Lacy’s failed signing cemented before Seahawks play at Dallas

By Gregg Bell

December 24, 2017 12:48 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas DeShawn Shead is indeed active to make his season debut 11 months after reconstructive knee surgery.

And the cementing of how failed a signing Eddie Lacy was continues.

The Seahawks’ list of inactive players for Sunday’s elimination game at Dallas included Lacy. Seattle’s splashiest offseason signing at $2,865,000 guaranteed has gained just 179 yards this season. Sunday was the fourth time he was inactive, three times while healthy. Those are the fifth-year veteran and former Green Bay Packer’s first healthy scratches of his career. He’s been active but did not get on the field in two other games.

Keeping Lacy inactive for the second time in three weeks saves the salary-capped Seahawks another $62,500. That’s the per-week bonus Lacy has in his one-year contract for being active for games.

The team activated Shead on Saturday to the 53-man roster. He began practicing three weeks ago, and this weekend was his last opportunity to play or else Seattle would have had to put him on injured reserve. Rookie Shaquill Griffin was still expected to start at right cornerback against the Cowboys.

Frank Clark was active Sunday. The Seahawks had added their starting defensive end to the injury report Friday as questionable to play with a new toe injury.

Here’s what to watch for in Sunday’s game.

And here’s what the Seahawks heard while taking the field for pregame warmups:

