Minnesota Timberwolves' Jeff Teague, right, lays up as Denver Nuggets' Will Barton defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Timberwolves' Jeff Teague, right, lays up as Denver Nuggets' Will Barton defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone AP Photo
Minnesota Timberwolves' Jeff Teague, right, lays up as Denver Nuggets' Will Barton defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone AP Photo

Sports

Timberwolves PG Teague sidelined by sprained knee

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 04:46 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

MILWAUKEE

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague is day to day with a left knee injury.

Teague's Grade 1 MCL sprain was welcome news for Minnesota, which feared he had a more serious issue. Teague had an MRI at Mayo Clinic on Thursday.

"It's about as good as you can hope for," coach Tom Thibodeau said. "No structural damage. He didn't have much swelling. He was walking around today."

Thibodeau said Teague had the same issue earlier in his career.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The fact that he had this injury once before when he was a rookie, so I think he understands what he has to go through," he said.

The 29-year-old Teague was ruled out for Minnesota's game at Milwaukee.

Teague limped off the court in the final minute of the fourth quarter of the team's overtime victory over Denver on Wednesday night. Teague had 11 points and 10 assists in the win.

Teague is averaging 13.4 points, 7.3 assists and a career-high 34.2 minutes per game in his first season with the Timberwolves. He missed four games last month because of an Achilles injury.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys

    Washington receiver Dante Pettis has many interests, such as a fondness for candy and The Backstreet Boys.

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys 1:51

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys
OC Darrell Bevell on what's wrong with Seahawks' offense 2:09

OC Darrell Bevell on what's wrong with Seahawks' offense
Seahawks asst. coach Tom Cable on RB Thomas Rawls trying to re-emerge 1:45

Seahawks asst. coach Tom Cable on RB Thomas Rawls trying to re-emerge

View More Video