Cowboys' Bryant opens up on struggles, nixes idea of pay cut

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant 88) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. Bryant opened up in his first lengthy session with reporters in weeks, taking responsibility for a subpar season by saying he let frustrations affect him during games. But he also said some of those frustrations were rooted in the offensive scheme, which he said he would probably address with owner Jerry Jones and coaches in the offseason.