Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger stands on the sidelines, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal, at The Hawthorns, in West Bromwich, England, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger stands on the sidelines, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal, at The Hawthorns, in West Bromwich, England, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. PA via AP Martin Rickett
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger stands on the sidelines, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal, at The Hawthorns, in West Bromwich, England, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. PA via AP Martin Rickett

Sports

Wenger charged for actions inside officials' changing room

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 07:34 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged by the English Football Association for his actions inside the match officials' changing room after a Premier League game.

The FA says Wenger's language and behavior following Arsenal's 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday was "abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee."

Wenger was unhappy at the awarding of a late penalty against his team for handball by Calum Chambers. West Brom converted the penalty in the 89th minute for the equalizer.

Wenger said the decision was "difficult to accept" and that referees "do not work enough."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The FA said Tuesday that Wenger has until Friday to respond to the charge.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling'

Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling' 1:04

Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling'
Luke Willson on being a Seahawks free agent again 2:25

Luke Willson on being a Seahawks free agent again
Bradley McDougald on his Seahawks future after good year filling in for Kam Chancellor 2:00

Bradley McDougald on his Seahawks future after good year filling in for Kam Chancellor

View More Video