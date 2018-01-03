Sports

Timmer hits 6 3s, scores 28; Drake beats Illinois St. 87-62

January 03, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa

Reed Timmer hit six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points and Nick McGlynn had his fourth double-double of the season to help Drake beat Illinois State 87-62 on Wednesday night for the Bulldogs' fourth win in a row.

McGlynn finished with 11 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and two blocks. De'Antae McMurray had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Jalen Gibbs also scored 12 for Drake (9-7, 3-0 Missouri Valley).

McGlynn's dunk about seven minutes in made it 10-9 and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. Drake scored 11 of the final 14 points, including seven by Timmer, to take a 40-26 lead into the break and Illinois State trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

Keyshawn Evans scored 13 points and Milik Yarbrough added 11 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two blocks for Illinois State (8-7, 2-1). The Redbirds tied their lowest scoring output of the season and had their four-game win streak snapped.

Drake hit 15 of 30 from 3-point range.

