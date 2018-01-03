Detroit Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou
Athanasiou scores 6 seconds into OT, Red Wings top Sens

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 08:33 PM

DETROIT

Andreas Athanasiou scored 6 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

It was the second goal of the night for Athanasiou, who also had a penalty shot stopped in the third period. Dylan Larkin took the opening faceoff in overtime and, after the puck went forward a bit, both Athanasiou and Ottawa standout Erik Karlsson reached for it.

Athanasiou was able to control it and skated in behind Karlsson on a breakaway. He beat goalie Craig Anderson with a backhander high to the glove side.

The goal tied an NHL record for fastest overtime goal in the regular season. The most recent player to score 6 seconds into overtime was Washington's Alex Ovechkin on Dec. 15, 2006, at Atlanta.

Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators.

Detroit has won three in a row for the first time this season. The Red Wings improved to 1-6 in games decided in overtime, although they have won three shootouts. Ottawa lost for the 18th time in 22 games.

BLACKHAWKS 5, RANGERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Sharp broke a tie early in the third period and Chicago beat New York.

Nick Schmaltz, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane also scored, and Jeff Glass made 23 saves. The 32-year-old Glass made his third straight start with Corey Crawford on injured reserved.

Sharp scored at 2:24 of the third when his wrist shot sailed past goalie Henrik Lundqvist's glove. Toews and Kane had empty-net goals in the final minute.

Nick Holden and Mika Zibanejad scored for New York.

___

