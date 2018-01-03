Sports

Bruce scores 25 points, Texas Southern beats Alcorn St 85-70

January 03, 2018

HOUSTON

Derrick Bruce scored 25 points with five 3-pointers, Trayvon Reed added 17 points with 12 rebounds, and Texas Southern beat Alcorn State 85-70 on Wednesday night for the Tigers' second win of the season.

Donte Clark scored 13 points and Brian Carey added 10 points with nine assists for the Tigers (2-13, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who made 26 free throws to the Braves' seven but were outshot 42.4 percent to 48.2 percent from the floor.

Reed's dunk amid an 8-0 run put the Tigers up 46-36 early in the second half. The Braves twice closed to within seven points after that, but Texas Southern led 68-55 on Bruce's 3 with 8:57 left and by as many as 18 points down the stretch.

Devon Brewer and A.J. Mosby scored 14 apiece for the Braves (4-11, 0-2), who were outrebounded 45-18 and trailed 38-36 at halftime after leading by as many as 14. Dante Sterling scored 13 points and Troymain Crosby had 11.

