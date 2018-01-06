On Saturday, Robinson Cano was in the Dominican Republic helping distribute more than 2,400 toys to children in more than 18 communities for Three Kings’ Day.
A Mariners star spent Saturday distributing gifts in the Dominican Republic

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 06, 2018 09:06 PM

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano says his favorite day of the year is Jan. 6, Three Kings’ Day.

On Saturday, he made the holiday a little more special for thousands of children in the Dominican Republic.

Cano was in the Dominican Republic helping distribute more than 2,400 toys to children in more than 18 communities through his charity, the RC22 Foundation, and Medicines for Humanity.

Cano posted pictures of children holding dolls and toy trucks on his Twitter and Facebook pages.

“Feliz día de Los Reyes!” Cano tweeted with a video with the children.

Three Kings’ Day marks the end of the Christmas holiday for many Christians. Cano, who was born in the Dominican Republic, has made an annual tradition of partnering with other foundations to distribute gifts to needy children on the holiday.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

