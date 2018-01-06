A Mariners star spent Saturday distributing gifts in the Dominican Republic

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano says his favorite day of the year is Jan. 6, Three Kings’ Day.
On Saturday, he made the holiday a little more special for thousands of children in the Dominican Republic.
Cano was in the Dominican Republic helping distribute more than 2,400 toys to children in more than 18 communities through his charity, the RC22 Foundation, and Medicines for Humanity.
Cano posted pictures of children holding dolls and toy trucks on his Twitter and Facebook pages.
“Feliz día de Los Reyes!” Cano tweeted with a video with the children.
Three Kings’ Day marks the end of the Christmas holiday for many Christians. Cano, who was born in the Dominican Republic, has made an annual tradition of partnering with other foundations to distribute gifts to needy children on the holiday.
My favorite day of the year!! Feliz día de Los Reyes! Happy Three King’s Day pic.twitter.com/uDgjjn4eOO— Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) January 6, 2018
Feliz día de Los Reyes! pic.twitter.com/FGI7J9Zx2e— Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) January 6, 2018
