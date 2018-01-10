The case for – and a lot against – Tom Cable being last Seahawks’ top assistant left standing

Could vilified Tom Cable end up being the only top Seahawks’ assistant still around in 2018?
I was hearing from multiple sources Wednesday morning that Kris Richard, Seattle’s 38-year-old defensive coordinator, may be on his way out with the Seahawks to pursue other opportunities. Dave Mahler of Seattle’s KJR-AM radio had the news first. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stated Richard “would be allowed out of his contract for another opportunity,” and that Seattle coach Pete Carroll “believes Richard would benefit from experiencing something new.”
Richard interviewed Friday with the Indianapolis Colts about their vacant head-coaching job.
This news comes hours after Carroll informed offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell he was fired 11 days after the Seahawks ended their first season without a playoff appearance in six years.
Carroll values the continuity he has enjoyed on his staff: Bevell had been his Seahawks offensive coordinator and play caller since 2011. Cable has been his assistant head coach and line coach also since 2011.
Yet when you don’t win, you change.
Indeed, Carroll hinted last week there would be changes to his staff. He often gives his top assistants head-coach-like responsibilities during seasons. He quizzes them about more overarching, head-man responsibilities to prepare his deputies for career advancement.
“There’s guys up for jobs now. This is that time of the year when stuff happens. We’ll see how it goes,” Carroll said.
“I think a lot of respect is to be dealt to these guys. They’ve got families and lives and careers and dreams and hopes, as we all do. And we’ll see what happens. I’ve always been here to help our guys and I want them to go and do what they’re capable of doing and meet their challenges of their lifetime as well, and I’m up for that. When it works out, I do everything I can to help them.”
Richard’s chances of staying with the Seahawks seemed to increase Tuesday night.
They're back!— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 10, 2018
Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley and Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt will both return in 2018. ⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/kW6iHmDu5c
The Chargers announced they had re-signed Carroll favorite Gus Bradley to return as their defensive coordinator after Seattle had expressed interest in potentially bringing him back. Bradley’s contract with Los Angeles ended earlier on Tuesday. ESPN.com reported the Green Bay Packers wanted to interview him for their job of defensive coordinator, and that others were interested in hiring Bradley. So with other opportunities to run a defense it’s unlikely he would have thought much of returning to the Seahawks unless Richard was leaving for a head-coaching job.
Such as the Colts’.
What is the link with Indianapolis?
Last year the Colts hired Ed Dodds to be their new vice president of player personnel. Dodds spent the previous 10 years until 2017 with the Seahawks. He was Seattle general manager John Schneider’s top national pro and college scout as a senior personnel executive from 2014-16. In that time, the Seahawks promoted Richard from defensive backs coach to the league’s youngest defensive coordinator, before the 2015 season. Richard replaced Dan Quinn, who left after Seattle played in Super Bowl 49 in February 2015 to become a first-time head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
Quinn became Carroll’s defensive coordinator with the Seahawks after Bradley departed Seattle to be a first-time head coach, with Jacksonville. That was before the 2013 season.
Richard talked last January with the Buffalo Bills about their head-coaching job.
The NFL has a “Rooney Rule” that stipulates teams must interview minority candidates before hiring new head coaches. Colts general manager Chris Ballard has said his team will take their time interviewing this month, and that they were going to “keep everything in-house...including who we are interviewing.” The fact it became widely known Richard interviewed with Indianapolis last week shows how NFL teams hiring head coaches make efforts to show they are in compliance with the Rooney Rule.
Dodds also scouted many of the same offensive linemen Cable has while the Seahawks have led the NFL in blockers drafted over the last six years.
The last two seasons have been a referendum on the vast authority and decision-making responsibility Carroll and Schneider have given Cable on scouting, evaluating, drafting, signing and developing offensive linemen. That’s from Cable being on college campuses working out Germain Ifedi, Ethan Pocic, Terry Poole, Mark Glowinski among the league-leading 16 offensive linemen the Seahawks have drafted since 2011. That was the year Cable joined Seattle’s staff after the Oakland Raiders fired him as their head coach.
That referendum has failed.
Five of those 16 offensive linemen--nearly one-third--Seattle has drafted with Cable’s input since 2011 never started a game for the Seahawks (Poole, Garrett Scott, Kristjan Sokoli, Justin Senior, Ryan Seymour). Three others started fewer than nine games: Michael Bowie, Rees Odhiambo and Joey Hunt (Odhiambo and Hunt, 2016 draft choices, are still on the team).
So half of those league-leading 16 offensive linemen Seattle has drafted in the last half-dozen years haven’t started more than eight games for the team.
Cable is also Seattle’s run-game coordinator; he mentors and meshes running backs with those blockers in a unique arrangement; most NFL offensive coordinators don’t have to share responsibilities in the running game with another assistant. The Seahawks have gone from the NFL’s top five rushing offense in 2012, ‘13, ‘14 and ‘15--when Marshawn Lynch was romping in Cable’s zone-running schemes--to 25th and 23rd the last two seasons behind injured and relatively anonymous successors to Lynch. Take away quarterback and team-rushing leader Russell Wilson’s scramble yards he got in 2017 avoiding sacks on plays that weren’t supposed to be runs and the Seahawks would have been 32nd, dead last, in rushing offense.
Their running backs--Mike Davis, Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy, J.D. McKissic, Chris Carson (who missed most of the season on injured reserve) and C.J. Prosise (also mostly on IR)--averaged just 62 yards per game. That was the lowest production by running backs in the league. Davis spent the first 10 weeks of this past season on the practice squad after Seattle signed him off waivers last spring from San Francisco. He ended the season as Seattle’s lead back. Cable scouted Davis out of South Carolina in 2015, the year the 49ers drafted him.
The Seahawks’ offensive line went through five iterations of starting lineups during the 2017 season. It will change yet again this offseason. It has to. The Seahawks can’t even begin Carroll’s stated top goal of returning to a running game until they fix the line that could not provide lanes through which to run in 2017.
It’s plausible the fixing would begin by changing the ways its been developed, taught and blocked the last two years--meaning, changing the man who’s developed and taught it.
It’s also possible Carroll could stake his return to his rushing roots in 2018 by giving that man all the authority over play calling. By making Cable the Seahawks’ new offensive coordinator, and replacing 69-year-old quarterbacks coach Carl Smith to further Wilson’s development.
But beyond the rushing offense, Seattle allowed Wilson to get hit 121 times trying to pass this past season. That was the third-most quarterback hits allowed in the league. It was 10 more hits than in 2016, when the pass protection was so bad it got Wilson a severely sprained knee and badly sprained ankle in the first three games. The Seahawks’ O-line allowed 43 sacks in 2017, 11th-most in the NFL--and one more than it gave up in 2016.
The questions for Seattle’s line in 2018 are at left guard, right guard and right tackle--and, perhaps, line coach.
Cable got shoved out of the way by top wide receiver Doug Baldwin during what Baldwin wanted to be a players-led talk on the sidelines while the offense was struggling again early in an eventual October win at the New York Giants.
The #Seahawks Doug Baldwin shove of Offensive Line coach/former #Raiders head coach Tom Cable pic.twitter.com/yZdGuC7t69— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 22, 2017
New Year’s Day, the day after the Seahawks’ season ended without a playoff appearance for the first time since Cable’s and Bevell’s first year with the team in 2011, Baldwin pointedly defended Bevell‘s play-calling in a R-rated way.
“’Bev,’ Seattle’s longest-tenured offensive player said, “is not the problem.”
Not anymore.
It’s not unfathomable Cable will be also be gone from the Seahawks’ staff in 2018, the third of all three top assistants to leave in a complete overhaul beneath Carroll.
Then again, the most unpopular outcome possible from all this staff upheaval is also not unthinkable: Cable not only returns for next season but is in charge of the offense.
“We’ll see what happens,” Carroll said last week.
