Angelique Kerber of Germany plays a forehand to Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia during their women's quarterfinal singles match at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Rick Rycroft AP Photo

Sports

Kerber advances to Sydney International semifinals

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 01:04 AM

SYDNEY

Former world No.1 Angelique Kerber has continued her strong play to start the season, advancing to the Sydney International semifinals on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Dominika Cibulkova.

Kerber, who began last year at top of the rankings before finishing at No.22, won her seventh straight match of 2018 after winning four singles matches at the Hopman Cup last week.

She will meet the winner of another quarterfinal between defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska and qualifier Camila Giorgi.

Australian Ashleigh Barty also advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Barbora Strycova.

In men's quarterfinals, fourth-seeded Fabio Fognini beat No. 5 Adrian Mannarino 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 and Daniil Medvedev defeated Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 6-3.

