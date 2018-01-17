Over at UW, they’re talking to the man in the middle ... of the bench?

More Videos 2:33 Highlights: Capital survives Peninsula to keep title chances alive Pause 1:36 Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:43 Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy 3:03 Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 1:11 At 13-5, Hopkins says Huskies continue to evolve as a team 3:09 Highlights: Paulsen's bucket in final seconds lifts Curtis past Olympia 3:06 Highlights: Timberline rallies in physical win over Wilson 1:24 Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

At 13-5, Hopkins says Huskies continue to evolve as a team Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins says his team has made progress but most continue to do more. Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins says his team has made progress but most continue to do more. Ryan S. Clark ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins says his team has made progress but most continue to do more. Ryan S. Clark ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com