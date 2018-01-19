Sports

Tennessee State adds ex-Tide LB Brown, ex-Gophers QB Croft

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 05:06 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee State has added four Football Bowl Subdivision transfers with the arrivals of former Alabama linebacker Mekhi Brown, Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft, Illinois linebacker Christion Abercrombie and Connecticut defensive back John Robinson IV.

All four are eligible to participate in spring practice with Tennessee State this year.

Brown had seven tackles for Alabama this past season. He was caught on camera shoving an Alabama staffer on the sidelines after being penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct during the College Football Playoff championship game.

Croft made six starts in 2017 and completed 41.5 percent of his passes for 674 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He ran for 311 yards and four touchdowns.

Abercrombie had 11 tackles and Robinson had two tackles this past season.

