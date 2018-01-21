Jon Rahm watches his shot from the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament on the Stadium Course at PGA West, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in La Quinta, Calif.
Jon Rahm watches his shot from the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament on the Stadium Course at PGA West, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in La Quinta, Calif. Chris Carlson AP Photo
Jon Rahm watches his shot from the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament on the Stadium Course at PGA West, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in La Quinta, Calif. Chris Carlson AP Photo

Sports

Jon Rahm outlast Andrew Landry in CareerBuilder playoff

By JOHN NICHOLSON AP Sports Writer

January 21, 2018 05:18 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif.

Jon Rahm beat Andrew Landry with a 12-foot birdie putt on the fourth hole of a playoff in the CareerBuilder Challenge.

In fading light Sunday on the Stadium Course at PGA West, Rahm finished off Landry for his second PGA Tour title and fourth worldwide victory in a year. The 23-year-old Spaniard will jump from third to second in the world ranking.

Rahm overcame surprising par-5 problems in regulation to shoot 5-under 67. Landry forced the playoff with an 11-foot birdie putt on 18 for a 68. They finished at 22-under 266.

Rahm missed a chance to win on the first extra trip down the 18th when his 9-foot birdie try slid left, and on the second, Landry's 8-footer to end it went by to the right. They missed long birdie tries on the third extra hole, the par-4 10th.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nowell, Huskies “keep going” and never stop in win over Colorado

    Washington freshman guard Jaylen Nowell scored a game-high 19 points Saturday.

Nowell, Huskies “keep going” and never stop in win over Colorado

Nowell, Huskies “keep going” and never stop in win over Colorado 0:49

Nowell, Huskies “keep going” and never stop in win over Colorado
Highlights: Big second half lifts No. 10 Timberline over Capital.mp4 2:35

Highlights: Big second half lifts No. 10 Timberline over Capital.mp4
W.F. West's Kiara Steen discusses season sweep of Black Hills 1:30

W.F. West's Kiara Steen discusses season sweep of Black Hills

View More Video