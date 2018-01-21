United States' Madison Keys makes a forehand return to France's Caroline Garcia during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.
United States' Madison Keys makes a forehand return to France's Caroline Garcia during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Dita Alangkara AP Photo
Sports

The Latest: Madison Keys into Australian Open quarterfinals

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 05:26 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia

The Latest on Monday from the Australian Open (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France.

Keys, who didn't play at Melbourne Park last year because of off-season wrist surgery, is the only American woman left in the draw. The only American man, Tennys Sandgren, plays Dominic Thiem later Monday.

The 17th-seeded Keys should move back into the top 15 on the WTA rankings with her win Monday.

In the quarterfinals, Keys will play the winner of the later fourth-round match between 2016 Australian champion Angelique Kerber and Hsieh Su-wei.

_____

11:15 a.m.

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic, 2017 winner Roger Federer and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber will look to book quarterfinal spots on Day 8 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Federer has an afternoon match Monday on Rod Laver Arena against former top-ranked junior Marton Fucsovics, while Djokovic plays a fourth-round night match against Hyeon Chung. Kerber takes on Hsieh Su-wei.

Djokovic and Federer could meet in the semifinals.

Under mostly sunny skies, 2017 U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys opened play at Rod Laver Arena against eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia.

The forecast high temperature was about 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit).

