Sports

Boston College hockey player assaulted at restaurant

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 05:23 AM

BOSTON

A Boston College hockey player is out indefinitely after he was assaulted at a Boston restaurant.

The university's athletic department said in a statement Sunday that graduate student Kevin Lohan was the victim of an "unprovoked assault" that occurred Friday.

Police are investigating. The school did not say what, if any, injuries Lohan sustained.

The 6-foot-5, 217-pound defenseman transferred to Boston College after four years at Michigan, where was an assistant captain his senior year.

Lohan, of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, has three assists in 14 games for the 11-9-3 Eagles this season.

