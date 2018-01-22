Sports

AP Sources: CF Austin Jackson agrees to deal with Giants

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Baseball Writer

January 22, 2018 05:21 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Two people with knowledge of the contract say center fielder Austin Jackson has agreed to terms on a $6 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants

The move fills San Francisco's top remaining void just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report to spring training. Jackson will earn $3 million per season, the two people said Monday, speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no deal had been announced.

San Francisco finished a surprising last in the NL West in 2017 and was seeking an offense-producing center fielder who also plays stellar defense.

Jackson turns 31 on Feb. 1. He batted .318 with seven homers and 35 RBIs in 85 games for Cleveland last season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yes, Mike Hopkins really did talk about the movie ‘Braveheart’ after a win

    Washington coach Mike Hopkins meets with reporters after his team’s win Saturday over Colorado.

Yes, Mike Hopkins really did talk about the movie ‘Braveheart’ after a win

Yes, Mike Hopkins really did talk about the movie ‘Braveheart’ after a win 1:12

Yes, Mike Hopkins really did talk about the movie ‘Braveheart’ after a win
ROOTS tourney makes young players the real winners 1:18

ROOTS tourney makes young players the real winners
Nowell, Huskies “keep going” and never stop in win over Colorado 0:49

Nowell, Huskies “keep going” and never stop in win over Colorado

View More Video