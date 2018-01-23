Castroneves slides into sports cars to lead Penske team

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, Penske team driver Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, makes comments at a news conference during testing for the IMSA 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Castroneves is one of the most popular, beloved and accomplished drivers in IndyCar Series history. So go check him out in sports cars, where the Brazilian is about to find out if an old driver can learn new tricks. Castroneves is the anchor of Roger Penske's new sports car team, which will make its official debut this weekend at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. John Raoux, File AP Photo